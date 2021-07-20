Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

Interstate 70 is closed Tuesday night in both directions between the Dotsero and Glenwood Springs exits due to a flash flood warning.

I-70 is also closed from the West Rifle to Canyon Creek exits further west but is open to local traffic at Exit 109, Canyon Creek.

The warning was issued at 8:36 p.m. and is in effect until 10:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.2 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning states.

Transportation officials are closing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon when a flash flood warning is in effect in the area because of concerns in the burn scar area from the 2020 wildfire, which burned more than 32,600 acres around the canyon.

There is currently no estimate for when I-70 will reopen. Go to cotrip.org for the most up to date travel information.

This is a developing story that will be updated.