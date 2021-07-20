Independence Pass reopens after brief closure due to mudslide Tuesday afternoon
Independence Pass east of Aspen was closed for a short time Tuesday after a mudslide went across the road, officials said in alerts.
There was little information in the first Pitkin County alert, other than the “expected length of this event is an undetermined amount of time.”
However, about 5 minutes later, officials sent another alert to say the road was open but to “expect delays due to a mudslide.”
The location of the slide or if any vehicles were involved has not been released.
A heavy storm cell moved over the pass, which is along Highway 82, just after 5:30 p.m., according to weather radars.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
