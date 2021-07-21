Highway near Redstone closed after overnight mudslide

Highway 133 north of Redstone remains closed Wednesday morning after an overnight mudslide shut down the two-lane road.

Pitkin County officials sent an alert just after midnight Wednesday warning the road was closed near mile marker 55. There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

Interstate 70 remained closed Wednesday morning through Glenwood Canyon as Colorado Department of Transportation officials assess “several mudslides” in the Grizzly Creek burn-scar area.

Also, Highway 82 over Independence Pass was closed briefly Tuesday afternoon because of a small mudslide.

A strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the Roaring Fork Valley area Tuesday afternoon, then a second line moved through later in the evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.