High Country: The coronavirus dispensary download

Amid Pitkin County closures, cannabis shopping remains an ‘essential service’ that’s open for business under new guidelines
With cannabis classified as an “essential service” per Gov. Jared Polis, the Roaring Fork Valley’s many dispensary businesses are open and thriving.
According to the marijuana research platform Headset, basket sizes (aka individual purchases) in Colorado grew substantially March 16 compared with the trailing four Mondays as consumers stocked up. In Denver, the average adult-use cannabis basket before taxes was $58 (compared with $45 on an average Monday). This sales growth was seen in other cities as well, with the average basket in other cities also up 29%. Overall, cannabis sales are up 30% nationwide.
On March 22, as part of Polis’ latest executive order, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division sent out an industry-wide bulletin requiring the implementation of additional social-distancing measures in dispensaries. Pitkin County’s latest public health order issued March 23 also deemed marijuana dispensaries (alongside liquor stores) as an “essential service.”
Under the adopted emergency rules, marijuana retailers are prohibited from having customers in-store, but may now conduct online and phone sales transactions (medical-only* dispensaries are still able to accommodate customers inside). Businesses were forced to coordinate new curbside pickup plans — required to be in action by March 24.
With the situation changing so rapidly, it’s recommended to call ahead to confirm special services and operating hours before venturing out to your dispensary of choice. And remember, Colorado has asked citizens to limit all shopping trips to once a week at most (encourage others using the hashtag #DOINGMYPARTCO)!
Here is High Country’s go-to guide to how to shop for cannabis in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, and Carbondale with updated coronavirus business hours and procedures:
ASPEN
Best Day Ever
Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com, @bestdayevercannabis
Euflora
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
710 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, eufloracolorado.com, @eufloraco
Green Dragon
Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
409 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-429-4365, greendragon.com, @greendragonco
The Green Joint
Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-710-2657, thegreenjoint.com, @the_green_joint
The Green Solution
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.
106 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-760-0284, tsgcolorado.com, @my.greensolution
Native Roots
Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
308 S. Hunter St., Aspen,
970-429-4443, nativerootsdispensary.com, @nativerootsdispo
Roots Rx
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.
400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com, @rootsrxco
Silverpeak Aspen
Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com, @silverpeakcannabis
SNOWMASS
High Q
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Snowmass Mall, Suite Upper Level (stairs near Fuel Café), Snowmass Village, 844-420-DANK, highqrockies.com, @rockymountainhighq
BASALT
Goodpeople
Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Monday – Saturday), 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Sunday)
175 Midland Ave., Basalt, 970-718-8102, goodpeoplemj.com, @goodpeoplemj
Roots Rx
Hours: 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Roots Rx, 65 Southside Dr., Basalt, 970-539-9333, rootsrxstores.com, @rootsrxco
Aspen Roaring Fork Wellness*
Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
24505 CO-82 #2A, Basalt, 970-279-5072, aspenroaringforkwellnessmedical.com, @hollandhillstreehouse
CARBONDALE
High Q
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Monday – Tuesday), 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Wednesday – Saturday), 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Sunday)
922 CO-133, Carbondale, 844-420-DANK, highqrockies.com, @rockymountainhighq
Rocky Mountain High
Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963-4669, rockymountainhigh.co, @rockymountainhigh.co
Doctors Garden
Hours: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
580 Main St., Carbondale,970-963-9323, coloradoproductservices.com, @drsgardendispensary
Tumbleweed
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6:50 p.m.
Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com, @tumbleweedcarbondale
