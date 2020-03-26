High Country: The coronavirus dispensary download

Goodpeople in Basalt serves both adult- use customers and medical cannabis patients. Dispensaries are now required to accommodate advance ordering for at-the-door or curbside pickup, while medical-only stores can still welcome patients inside.

With cannabis classified as an “essential service” per Gov. Jared Polis, the Roaring Fork Valley’s many dispensary businesses are open and thriving.

According to the marijuana research platform Headset, basket sizes (aka individual purchases) in Colorado grew substantially March 16 compared with the trailing four Mondays as consumers stocked up. In Denver, the average adult-use cannabis basket before taxes was $58 (compared with $45 on an average Monday). This sales growth was seen in other cities as well, with the average basket in other cities also up 29%. Overall, cannabis sales are up 30% nationwide.

On March 22, as part of Polis’ latest executive order, the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division sent out an industry-wide bulletin requiring the implementation of additional social-distancing measures in dispensaries. Pitkin County’s latest public health order issued March 23 also deemed marijuana dispensaries (alongside liquor stores) as an “essential service.”

Under the adopted emergency rules, marijuana retailers are prohibited from having customers in-store, but may now conduct online and phone sales transactions (medical-only* dispensaries are still able to accommodate customers inside). Businesses were forced to coordinate new curbside pickup plans — required to be in action by March 24.

With the situation changing so rapidly, it’s recommended to call ahead to confirm special services and operating hours before venturing out to your dispensary of choice. And remember, Colorado has asked citizens to limit all shopping trips to once a week at most (encourage others using the hashtag #DOINGMYPARTCO)!

Here is High Country’s go-to guide to how to shop for cannabis in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, and Carbondale with updated coronavirus business hours and procedures:

ASPEN

Best Day Ever

Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com, @bestdayevercannabis

Euflora

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



710 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, eufloracolorado.com, @eufloraco

Green Dragon

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



409 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-429-4365, greendragon.com, @greendragonco

The Green Joint

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-710-2657, thegreenjoint.com, @the_green_joint

The Green Solution

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.



106 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-760-0284, tsgcolorado.com, @my.greensolution

Native Roots

Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



308 S. Hunter St., Aspen,

970-429-4443, nativerootsdispensary.com, @nativerootsdispo

Roots Rx

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.



400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com, @rootsrxco

Silverpeak Aspen

Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com, @silverpeakcannabis

SNOWMASS

High Q

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Snowmass Mall, Suite Upper Level (stairs near Fuel Café), Snowmass Village, 844-420-DANK, highqrockies.com, @rockymountainhighq

BASALT

Goodpeople

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Monday – Saturday), 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Sunday)



175 Midland Ave., Basalt, 970-718-8102, goodpeoplemj.com, @goodpeoplemj

Roots Rx

Hours: 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.



Roots Rx, 65 Southside Dr., Basalt, 970-539-9333, rootsrxstores.com, @rootsrxco

Aspen Roaring Fork Wellness*

Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



24505 CO-82 #2A, Basalt, 970-279-5072, aspenroaringforkwellnessmedical.com, @hollandhillstreehouse

CARBONDALE

High Q

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Monday – Tuesday), 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Wednesday – Saturday), 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Sunday)



922 CO-133, Carbondale, 844-420-DANK, highqrockies.com, @rockymountainhighq

Rocky Mountain High

Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963-4669, rockymountainhigh.co, @rockymountainhigh.co

Doctors Garden

Hours: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



580 Main St., Carbondale,970-963-9323, coloradoproductservices.com, @drsgardendispensary

Tumbleweed

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6:50 p.m.



Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com, @tumbleweedcarbondale

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.