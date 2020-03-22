Colorado governor issues order to reduce in-person workforce of noncritical workplaces by 50%, asks people to limit movement in public

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis heads to the podium to address a news conference about the state's efforts to fend off the spread of coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Denver. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Gov. Jared Polis has issued an executive order that requires noncritical workplaces in Colorado to reduce their in-person workforce by 50%. The executive order will take effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and continue through April 10, until 11:59 p.m.

Polis made this announcement during a press conference that was broadcast live on his Facebook page and said that if workplaces can reduce their in-person workforce beyond 50%, this is encouraged.

He added that this does not apply to employers who can show that their employees work 6 feet or more apart from each other or to critical workplaces such as health care facilities.

It also includes critical infrastructure, manufacturing, retail, services, news media, financial institutes, construction, defense, public safety and vendors to public services.

Employers are also encouraged to set up their workplaces to function 100% remotely if possible.

Polis stressed that Coloradans are encouraged to stay home and only go out for necessities. He said that Coloradans should try to reduce the frequency in which they go out to do essential tasks, like reducing grocery shopping to once per week instead of twice per week, or to go out jogging for fewer times per week or at less common hours.

Acknowledging that keeping the state population in quarantine is unsustainable for a long period of time, Polis said the state is working to create a mass testing strategy that will allow for more targeted responses and selective quarantining.

