Friday is deadline for best prices on Aspen Snowmass season ski passes
Skiers and snowboarders who want the best prices on season passes from Aspen-Snowmass need to bust out their wallets before the end of the business day Friday.
Skico’s “super early pricing” ends and new prices take effect Saturday. The price jump is significant. The price of a Premier Pass with a chamber of commerce discount, for example, increases from $1,599 currently to $1,849 starting Saturday.
The price of a Premier Pass without the chamber discount increases from $2,399 to $2,599 on Saturday.
Many of the other ski pass options also increase in price. The super early pricing transitions into the “early pricing” from Sept. 18 through Dec. 3. Another bump to regular pricing occurs Dec. 4.
Most customers can purchase their pass online by going to aspensnowmass.com and clicking on the 2021-2022 Season Passes on Sale Now link.
