Epicure and TACAW launch supper club series

Allen and Julia Domingos of Epicure are ready to welcome guests to TACAW Supper Club Series.

Julia and Allen Domingos, owners of the boutique-catering company Epicure, are expanding their culinary offerings at The Arts Campus at Willits with a bimonthly supper club launching Wednesday and running through March.

The longtime locals and food-industry veterans retired their operations (SO Café) on the top floor of Aspen Art Museum in 2021 and joined TACAW in the spring 2022 to run the food-and-beverage program. Their approach has been to create specific, unique, and appropriate menus for the various events at TACAW, as well as opening the onsite summer café Tabl.

The Domingos were drawn to TACAW for the creative vision of the organization as a community hub and were inspired by the idea of incorporating their food into the programming at the campus.

“Although we still live and operate our business out of Aspen, so many of our friends and colleagues have moved to the mid-valley. We were really impressed with the creative and diverse cultural vision of TACAW and wanted to have a creative way to work with them and participate in the community,” said Allen Domingos.

Foodies will get a chance to sample Chef Julia Domingos’ food at TACAW’s newly launched supper club.

Owner and executive chef Julia Domingos said she enjoys being unrestrained with the dishes she can create to complement the larger programming experience, whether it be small snacks at the bar, dinners for a musical or comedic act, or showcasing locally-sourced ingredients at Tabl in the summer.





“I like having a rotating menu,” she said. “It challenges me creatively and allows me to work with what I can source during a given season. In the summer, we source almost 100% of our products from Colorado. Obviously, we can’t do that in the winter but are able to source ingredients like honey and meat from local ranches and rely on Farmrunners, a fantastic company, for produce and other items.”

She described her food as “clean but accessible with international influences” and acknowledged people are “probably over mashed potatoes and other heavy holiday food.” Thus, the first offering will be a prixe-fix, French-inspired meal including a salad, a choice of a couple of entrees, including a vegetarian option, and a light dessert.

The Supper Club will highlight international cuisine and a rotating menu.

Tables will be set up in the lobby of TACAW, and the space can accommodate up to 60 diners.

Much like her former concept at SO Café, the dinners, which will be held every other Wednesday, will feature a rotating menu with no two dining experiences alike, with options ranging from Asian to Middle Eastern and family-style to buffet, with an emphasis on cuisines and flavors that aren’t easily available in the valley. Tickets include food, nonalcoholic beverages, tax, and gratuity. Alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the bar.

“We just want everyone to come, have fun, and connect with the community over a meal in a creative way,” she said. “We really need that right now.”

Snacks on offer by Epicure.

