Aspen Music Festival changes tune, will not charge for music tent lawn seating

A week after announcing new summer protocols that included a fee for sitting on the lawn outside the Benedict Music Tent this summer, the Aspen Music Festival and School has reversed its decision and will no longer charge for sitting on the Karetsky Music Lawn during concerts.

In a press release sent Thursday morning, the Aspen Music Festival said that due to changing conditions regarding COVID-19 restrictions, the festival and school determined a fee to use the lawn to help limit capacity was no longer necessary.

The pod system on the lawn that was announced last week will remain in place, however the pods will be free to the public and capacity has been increase.

Exact details on the revised lawn pod system are still being worked out, according to the release.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.