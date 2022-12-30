A&E Agenda — Ring in 2023

People gather downtown to watch the torchlight parade and fireworks show on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on Aspen Mountain, part of the annual Winterskol celebrations in Aspen. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



All events on Saturday, Dec. 31

Fireworks over Aspen Mountain, 8 p.m.

Elsewhere downtown, the Sister Cities plaza on the Hyman/Cooper walking malls will have hot chocolate, DJ, s’mores, bonfire, and more from noon-3 p.m. Public skating at Aspen Ice Garden, 233 W. Hyman Ave, is free from 3-6 p.m., along with $3 skate rental.

Dom Pérignon Party at The Little Nell

Bottomless Dom Pérignon and top-shelf liquor, appetizers, and specialty cocktails will be served. Multiple live-music and entertainment acts are spread throughout three venues. Tickets are $1,000-plus per guest. Reservations at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/the-dom-p-rignon-party-nye-00582967/.





Bad Harriet Bash, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Curated cocktails, live music, and a special champagne toast at midnight will be led by the cast and characters of Bad Harriet. A Omakase tasting menu from NYC hotspot Taikun also will be available. Tickets are $175 per person, and you can book them at https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/new-years/ .

A Night of Revelry at W Aspen

A Night of Revelry will feature live circus performances by world-renowned aerialists, stilt walkers, contortionists, fire performers, and more. All-inclusive tickets cover an open deluxe bar, light bites, and a complimentary Moet toast at midnight. Bunny Blake will perform and Ponyboy will rock out to the live sounds of DJ Ria Bird and DJ Lord Fascinator. Purchase tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-revelry-at-w-aspen-new-years-eve-2022-tickets-471546788137 .

Phoenix at Belly Up Aspen

Dance the last night of the year away with Phoenix. Purchase tickets at https://bellyupaspen.com/events/phoenix-2/ .

The Sterling Aspen New Years Eve Party , 9:30 p.m.

DJ Pip Rock tickets include open bar until midnight, hors d’oeuvres. Bottomless champagne all night. For table inquires, contact reservations@SterlingGroupAg.com or 970-813-0977

Neon Sky Band, Silver City, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Enjoy cover tunes and original songwriting from this Montrose-based band with a southern-rock flavor.

Element 47 – The Little Nell

A la carte menu selections include seafood towers, sushi boats, steak, lobster, house-made pasta, decadent desserts, and much more. Also on hand will be a DJ and entertainment acts. Reservations are available from 6:45-7:45 p.m. More info at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/new-year-s-eve-dinner-at-element-47-832a0b52/.

Mawa’s Kitchen

Special NYE dinner for eat-in or delivery. The atmosphere at Mawa’s will be festive, with hundreds of balloons and other fun to be had. Menu and reservations : https://www.mawaskitchen.com/aspen-restaurant-take-out/new-years-eve-dinner/

Ajax Tavern

Chef de Cuisine Oscar Ibarra will offer a menu with oysters, king crab, scallops, wagyu beef, fresh pasta, and decadent desserts. First seating: 7-8 p.m., $300 per person for three courses, with a $200 wine pairing option, $50 per child. Second seating from 9-10 p.m., $500 per person for four courses, with a $200 wine pairing option, $50 per child. Book at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/new-year-s-eve-dinner-at-ajax-tavern-ac38a36d/.

New Year’s Eve Celebratory Chef’s Dinner- Hotel Jerome

Five-course dinner at Prospect. Book at https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/new-years/ .

Snowmass Base Village Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

A torchlight parade and fireworks on Fanny Hill will have skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and up making wide turns down the mountain with red flares that illuminate the night sky and snow with a festive glow. Visit the Ticket Pavilion on the Snowmass Mall before 4:45 p.m. to complete a waiver and receive instructions. Ski pass or lift ticket not required. Participants will load the Village Express chairlift at 5:30 p.m.

The Collective and Mawita, 4 p.m.

The Collective and Mawita will host DJ Tenza for live music from 4-11 p.m.

The Artisan, 5-9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a traditional holiday menu including truffle pasta, lobster Newburg, beef Wellington, ratatouille, sparkling mimosa squares, and house-made sorbet. $150 per adult/$75 per child 12 & under. For reservations, call 970-923-2427 or book online at OpenTable.

LowDown Brass Band, TACAW, 8:30 p.m.

The evening begins and ends with DJ sets by $itizen Music (Billa & Shane of Lowdown). In between will be dancing to Chicago’s own LowDown Brass Band. This all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street-beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Guests will enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and more.