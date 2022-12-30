A&E Agenda — Ring in 2023
All events on Saturday, Dec. 31
Fireworks over Aspen Mountain, 8 p.m.
Elsewhere downtown, the Sister Cities plaza on the Hyman/Cooper walking malls will have hot chocolate, DJ, s’mores, bonfire, and more from noon-3 p.m. Public skating at Aspen Ice Garden, 233 W. Hyman Ave, is free from 3-6 p.m., along with $3 skate rental.
Dom Pérignon Party at The Little Nell
Bottomless Dom Pérignon and top-shelf liquor, appetizers, and specialty cocktails will be served. Multiple live-music and entertainment acts are spread throughout three venues. Tickets are $1,000-plus per guest. Reservations at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/the-dom-p-rignon-party-nye-00582967/.
Bad Harriet Bash, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Curated cocktails, live music, and a special champagne toast at midnight will be led by the cast and characters of Bad Harriet. A Omakase tasting menu from NYC hotspot Taikun also will be available. Tickets are $175 per person, and you can book them at https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/new-years/.
A Night of Revelry at W Aspen
A Night of Revelry will feature live circus performances by world-renowned aerialists, stilt walkers, contortionists, fire performers, and more. All-inclusive tickets cover an open deluxe bar, light bites, and a complimentary Moet toast at midnight. Bunny Blake will perform and Ponyboy will rock out to the live sounds of DJ Ria Bird and DJ Lord Fascinator. Purchase tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-revelry-at-w-aspen-new-years-eve-2022-tickets-471546788137.
Phoenix at Belly Up Aspen
Dance the last night of the year away with Phoenix. Purchase tickets at https://bellyupaspen.com/events/phoenix-2/.
The Sterling Aspen New Years Eve Party , 9:30 p.m.
DJ Pip Rock tickets include open bar until midnight, hors d’oeuvres. Bottomless champagne all night. For table inquires, contact reservations@SterlingGroupAg.com or 970-813-0977
Neon Sky Band, Silver City, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Enjoy cover tunes and original songwriting from this Montrose-based band with a southern-rock flavor.
Element 47 – The Little Nell
A la carte menu selections include seafood towers, sushi boats, steak, lobster, house-made pasta, decadent desserts, and much more. Also on hand will be a DJ and entertainment acts. Reservations are available from 6:45-7:45 p.m. More info at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/new-year-s-eve-dinner-at-element-47-832a0b52/.
Mawa’s Kitchen
Special NYE dinner for eat-in or delivery. The atmosphere at Mawa’s will be festive, with hundreds of balloons and other fun to be had. Menu and reservations : https://www.mawaskitchen.com/aspen-restaurant-take-out/new-years-eve-dinner/
Ajax Tavern
Chef de Cuisine Oscar Ibarra will offer a menu with oysters, king crab, scallops, wagyu beef, fresh pasta, and decadent desserts. First seating: 7-8 p.m., $300 per person for three courses, with a $200 wine pairing option, $50 per child. Second seating from 9-10 p.m., $500 per person for four courses, with a $200 wine pairing option, $50 per child. Book at https://www.thelittlenell.com/experience/events-calendar#!/e/new-year-s-eve-dinner-at-ajax-tavern-ac38a36d/.
New Year’s Eve Celebratory Chef’s Dinner- Hotel Jerome
Five-course dinner at Prospect. Book at https://aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/new-years/.
Snowmass Base Village Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
A torchlight parade and fireworks on Fanny Hill will have skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and up making wide turns down the mountain with red flares that illuminate the night sky and snow with a festive glow. Visit the Ticket Pavilion on the Snowmass Mall before 4:45 p.m. to complete a waiver and receive instructions. Ski pass or lift ticket not required. Participants will load the Village Express chairlift at 5:30 p.m.
The Collective and Mawita, 4 p.m.
The Collective and Mawita will host DJ Tenza for live music from 4-11 p.m.
The Artisan, 5-9 p.m.
Guests can enjoy a traditional holiday menu including truffle pasta, lobster Newburg, beef Wellington, ratatouille, sparkling mimosa squares, and house-made sorbet. $150 per adult/$75 per child 12 & under. For reservations, call 970-923-2427 or book online at OpenTable.
LowDown Brass Band, TACAW, 8:30 p.m.
The evening begins and ends with DJ sets by $itizen Music (Billa & Shane of Lowdown). In between will be dancing to Chicago’s own LowDown Brass Band. This all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street-beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip-hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. Guests will enjoy drink specials, a champagne toast, and more.