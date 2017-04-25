Photos: Overnight snow makes for nice morning blanket | AspenTimes.com

Aspen and Snowmass were blanketed overnight with a few wet, sticky inches of snow, which made for a nice morning walk Tuesday.

We put together a few shots of what it looked like this morning as the clouds broke and folks who didn't head out after closing day Sunday made their way to work and school.

Forecasts call for snow on and off the rest of this week with highs in the lower-40s and overnight lows in the 20s in the uppervalley.

But two days after closing Ajax Mountain for the season it was nice to see the brown spots covered up in the valley, if only for a few hours.