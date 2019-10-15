Streak over: Basalt volleyball beats Aspen for first win over rivals since 2012

Once the fifth set seemed well in hand on Tuesday, the Basalt High School volleyball players were finally able to take a deep breath and talk about the streak. That streak — which entering the day was 15 straight losses to Aspen — would come to an end with a 3-2 BHS win inside the AHS gymnasium.

“They didn’t really want to bring it up until we started winning the fifth game. Then obviously they felt comfortable bringing it up,” BHS coach David Chadbourne said. “That was a big one. I know the girls wanted to redeem themselves after losing to Aspen earlier in the year. They said they were going to step up tonight and do it, and they did.”

According to the records on MaxPreps, BHS volleyball hadn’t beaten Aspen since a 3-2 win on Oct. 16, 2012, in Basalt, part of a season sweep of the Skiers. That win also was the last time the Longhorns had taken more than a single set against Aspen, a streak that became 15 straight wins for the Skiers after a 3-1 win in Basalt last month.

It didn’t take long for Basalt to establish higher ground on Tuesday, winning the first set 25-18 and then taking the second 25-14 for a shocking 2-0 lead. Aspen rallied to win the third set 25-19 to avoid being swept by Basalt for the first time since 2007.

“They came out really strong the first two games,” Chadbourne said of his Longhorns. “Got on our heels a little bit, but then came back and finished. That’s a big milestone for these girls.”

Aspen also won the fourth set, 25-21, but came out flat in the fifth. The Longhorns trailed 1-0 but then scored four straight points and never looked back en route to a 15-6 set win. The match win was even more impressive considering Basalt lost 3-0 at Delta only 24 hours earlier.

“We got home at midnight last night, got on the bus today and the girls were fired up,” Chadbourne said. “I’m glad they were playing their rival school today, which gave them a little extra fire. But they stepped up and performed. I’m really proud of them.”

Both teams have about two weeks left in their season and neither are likely to make regional play. The Skiers next play Saturday when they host Gunnison, while Basalt plays Thursday at Roaring Fork.

