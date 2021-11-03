Snowmass history: Trading sun and sand for snow and the Silvertree
Dick and Barbara Moebius helped shape West Village
The 1968 Snowmass Villager posted an article to introduce Snowmass Village pioneers Dick and Barbara Moebius of the Silvertree Hotel. As Dick celebrates his 93rd birthday, we go back to that early introduction.
The Silvertree had several partners “but the most deeply involved, since they pulled up stakes in San Diego to come here and manage the lodge which has been their ‘baby’ from the beginning, are Dick and Barbara Moebius,” the Villager reported. “Dick is general manager and a general partner in the lodge which has both general and limited partners. He and Barbara both are California natives but for a long time have wanted to invest in ‘some type of ski operation’ so Dick could write off his ski trips. … ’Friends at home think we’re out of our minds leaving the sun and sand to come out here,’ Barbara said, ‘but they change their thinking after visiting and seeing for themselves.’”
