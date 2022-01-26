Snowmass history: Racing stripes
Racers went head-to-head for Hang Ten Cup in 1974
“The Hang Ten Cup, the second annual women’s pro race at Snowmass, in January, saw 25 professional women racing for over $7,000 in prize money in the exciting dual head-to-head competition,” reported the February 1974 Snowmass Affairs Magazine. “Two women from the Aspen/Snowmass area swept the Giant Slalom on the first day of the race. Judy Nagel Davidson, 22 years old, captured first place and $1000 and beating her friend and former U.S. ski team member, Kiki Cutter, 24, by only .121 seconds. Ms. Cutter won $750 for her second place in the Giant Slalom.
“The two women not only skied together on the national ski team, but skied together in their teens in the Pacific Northwest Ski Association. They went to Grenoble in 1968 on the Olympic team and to Italy in 1970 on the FIS Team,” the magazine reported.
Snowmass history: Racing stripes
