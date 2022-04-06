Snowmass history: Chopper to the rescue

The Snowmass Helicopter Service at Sam's Knob at Snowmass, circa 1970. The joint venture between Aspen Skiing Corp. and Pease-Hamilton was primarily used to shuttle skiers between mountains or to private events. Cost in 1968 was $6 per person or the helicopter could go to other Western Slope ski areas for $25 one way or $40 round trip per person. In 1968 it shuttled 3300 skiers.

“Helicopter rescues skier, shuttles 3300,” declared The Snowmass Villager on April 11, 1968. “Recently, a young skier at Snowmass, Scott Neville, took a nasty fall and injured his back. Rather than subject him to unnecessary moving and traveling in an ambulance, the ski patrolmen radioed the helicopter. M.C. Mott, the pilot on duty that day for the helicopter shuttle service, answered the call, landed on the slopes near the injured boy and flew him to Aspen Valley Hospital where he was treated. By chance, Colorado Governor John Love, who was skiing with Stein Eriksen, happened to witness the rescue. ‘This is the greatest thing for skiing and Colorado I have ever seen,’ he said.”

Though the joint venture between Aspen Skiing Corp. and Pease-Hamilton was primarily used to shuttle skiers between mountains and to events, it had a side benefit of transporting several severely injured skiers directly to the hospital during the 1968 ski season.