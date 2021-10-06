Snowmass briefs: Board and commission fair, road maintenance on the town docket
Board and Commission Information Fair scheduled for Oct. 13
Snowmass Village officials will host an information fair for those interested in joining the town’s advisory boards and commissions before the recruitment process begins. The event will take place at Town Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Board members and staff liaisons will be onsite to answer questions for prospective members.
Board and commission members provide feedback and insight to the Town Council on a wide variety of topics, including environment, development, parks and open space and finances.
Members can apply online or at the fair (applications will be available and accepted onsite); Town Council appoints members around the end of the calendar year.
For more information about each of the boards, visit http://www.tosv.com/104/Boards-Commissions.
Fall road maintenance in progress
Snowmass Village public works crews are out and about on town roadways as they continue work repainting roads and parking lots and installing new signs.
Current maintenance takes place on the main roads and subdivisions this week; drivers should use caution and slow down when they see crews or equipment in the roadway.
Public works crews have already worked on crosswalks and turn arrows and also have completed some maintenance in Town Park.
Send listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
