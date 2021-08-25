Letter to the Editor: Skico should pay its fair share for summer Skittles

Aspen Skiing Co. publishes a mountain bike trail map that clearly shows it has integrated the SkyCab/Skittles lift into its offerings. SkiCo’s mountain bike trail map specifically shows a Fanny Hill Skills Loop that utilizes the SkyCab lift and yet SkiCo pays nothing for the summer use of the SkyCab lift.

Only Base Village owners are taxed through the General Improvement District (GID) to pay for nearly all the summer SkyCab operations and the winter non-ski-lift hours as well as the snowmelt for the public use Lower Carriage Way street pavement.

For several years, GID taxpayers have asked why a for-profit business is getting free summer use of SkyCab for its mountain bike business but no changes have been made by the GID Tax Board.

The GID Tax Board Members are the sitting Snowmass Town Council members.

With nearly all biking trails ending at Base Village and three of the five advertised bike rental companies with locations at the Mall, again, SkiCo’s mountain biking business patrons will be using the SkyCab gondola.

When will the for-profit Skico begin to pay its fair share of summer SkyCab expenses?

Pat Keefer

Snowmass and Fort Worth