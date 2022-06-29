Guest commentary: Snowmass Town Council calls for state reps to take action on gun violence

Snowmass Town Hall on May 3, 2020.

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun

Editor’s note: This letter was also sent to Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt). The letter has Mayor Bill Madsen’s signature, but Madsen and Councilman Tom Fridstein were absent at the June 20 council meeting when Mayor Pro Tem Alyssa Shenk, Councilman Tom Goode and Councilman Bob Sirkus approved the contents of the letter, which is printed here as submitted with edits for typos only.

Dear Senators Bennet & Hickenlooper & Congresswoman Boebert:

On behalf of the Town Council of the Town of Snowmass Village, please accept this letter as a plea for action in the wake of a series of extreme gun violence in our nation. The constant cycle of shock, grief, outrage, and forgetfulness must stop. Those of us in government understand that there is no single solution to a complex problem like mass shootings; but it is time for the Congress of the United States to lead this country. Put aside the division and rhetoric for the good of our nation.

There are policy measures that many of the citizens of our nation agree on. Background checks, a ban on assault weapons, higher age restrictions for purchase/possession of firearms, money for mental health and red flag laws, to name a few. Please take the first step. Other countries have met the challenge of gun violence successfully. The constant talking points of “a good guy with a gun” or “arming the teachers” is a smokescreen and demeaning to this country. This issue should not weigh on the shoulders of our teachers, it should be handled at the source — before the weapon is in the hands of someone dangerous.

As community members, we should never have to fear that our loved ones will fall victim of gun violence. We should never fear the return of our loved ones from school, church, a concert, or the grocery store. Yet, we do. Our family members should not fear for their lives when going to these places that bring them joy, comfort and help them grow as a person. This is not the promise of the United States of America, but this is our reality.





The Snowmass Town Council calls upon our elected federal representatives to stand up to lobbyists and those who put money ahead of the safety of our families. As we have seen time and again, bad actors will continue to terrorize our citizens, our children, when good people look on and do nothing. We urge you to do the right thing, even if it is difficult.

Sincerely,

Bill Madsen

Snowmass Village Mayor

CC: Snowmass Village Town Council, Colorado Association of Ski Towns, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema