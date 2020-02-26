Engage Coworking offers shared office space for Snowmass locals, visitors

From locally owned boutiques and ski shops to a wide variety of restaurants, there are a lot of businesses and organizations that operate out of the Snowmass Village Mall.

But although the mall boasts a lot of offerings for locals and visitors, there’s one business that is different from the rest: Engage Coworking.

A second-floor space with five small private offices, several individual “hot” desks, a conference room and kitchen, Engage Coworking operates as a shared office for small business owners or employees who work remotely.

Over the past decade, coworking spaces have rapidly popped up all over the United States, with flexible office spaces accounting for nearly two-thirds of all U.S. office absorption in 2018, and 2% of Denver’s entire office market, according to the Colorado Real Estate Journal.

In Snowmass, Engage Coworking opened its doors to village residents and visitors January 2019 to meet the growing need for small, affordable office spaces in the upper valley, according to Shawn Gleason, owner of Engage Coworking.

Gleason said when he and Dwayne Romero of the Romero Group, which operates most of the Snowmass Mall, were looking at how best to utilize the then-vacant Village Mall space, they saw most of the small office spaces in the Aspen-Snowmass area were occupied or had a waiting list.

“Finding a space, signing a lease and setting up electricity and WiFi are big hurdles,” Gleason said, referring to small business owners or remote employees who may be looking for their own office spaces.

“It’s important to help small businesses get started by offering a more affordable space like this.”

Although Gleason said the first year has been a little slower than expected and that it took awhile for people to learn about Enagage Coworking, he feels the shared office space has given many people the opportunity to work outside of their homes in a professional environment and to meet other small business owners or remote workers in the village.

One of those people is Adas Wolk, a senior tech advisor with Decypher Technologies in Glenwood Springs.

Wolk said he started utilizing Engage Coworking soon after it opened in 2019, as it wasn’t ideal for him to commute to Glenwood more than twice a week as a result of his company’s Aspen office closing.

“It’s a really nice space and environment to work in that’s convenient and good for professional workers,” said Wolk, who lives in Snowmass Village.

Brooke Pashley, who leads Roam Robotics in Snowmass out of one of Engage Coworking’s private offices, expressed similar thoughts.

She said she feels close with most everyone who utilizes the coworking space, which has helped her learn more about area businesses.

“Everyone is super friendly and it’s just a homey, very professional atmosphere,” Pashley said. “It’s encouraging to have other people who are experiencing the same things you are as a business professional working there with you.”

This networking piece is important to Gleason, and that is why Engage Coworking has hosted weekly happy hour events to bring more members and locals together.

Gleason hopes to add more programming for members over the next year, along with potentially acquiring more office spaces and private phone booths for people to make conference calls, adding to the shared office experience.

“We really want to create a place for professionals to work outside of their home and to get better connected with the Snowmass community,” Gleason said.

