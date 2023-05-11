Yocum: EVs can help solve climate crise

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

If you believe that the climate crisis is real, then you will probably want to do at least your share in solving the problem. There are many ways to reduce your greenhouse-gas emissions, but an electric vehicle (EV) is probably one of your best options.

For the average U.S. household, auto emissions represent about a third of total greenhouse gas emissions. With an EV, you can reduce your transportation emissions by more than 75% and total household emissions by about 25%.

Most larger cars and pickup trucks get about 20 miles per gallon (or less). Many EVs will get the equivalent of 130 miles per gallon (or more). In this case, an EV would reduce auto emissions by 85%.

EVs used to be a lot more expensive than non-EV cars. But this is no longer so. Most EVs cost more initially, even after generous federal and state incentives, but the fuel and maintenance costs are much lower. Hence, the total annual costs of an EV are about the same as a non-EV.

Costs are not a reason to forego the enormous emissions reductions of an EV. But there are other issues. If you can charge at home and/or at work, an EV would create no problems. Otherwise, the inconvenience of charging could become overwhelming. Similarly, if almost all of your driving is within about 200 miles of your home, EVs would create no problems. But if you use the vehicle for longer trips, an EV would complicate your travels and add time in transit (in finding a charging station and then charging your vehicle). These travel issues will be resolved when enough reliable charging stations become available.





EVs may be a great opportunity for you to reduce your greenhouse-gas emissions substantially.

Katie Yocum

Snowmass Village