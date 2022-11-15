Teague: The Aspen Pledge is a win-win

Letter to the editor

Many of you have likely heard of the Aspen Pledge, with its commitments for how to sustainably enjoy and protect our town, its surroundings, and all the living beings that call it home.

But, did you know that by taking the pledge, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will donate $18.80 on your behalf to local, environmental non-profits? And, that association has committed to donating up to $50,000?

It takes less than one minute on the Aspen Chamber Resort Association website, it’s free, and it’s a great reminder of how we can do our part to take care of our one-of-a-kind backyard. Thank you to the association for this initiative that uses funds generated by the visitor economy and puts them back into our public lands that are enjoyed by visitors and residents alike. And, thank you for taking the pledge!

Karin Teague

Executive Director, Independence Pass Foundation