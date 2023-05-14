Sheeley: Lots of support for Aspen Sister Cities

Aspen Sister Cities has been organizing and sponsoring International student exchanges with our participating sister cities for over 25 years. During COVID, Aspen Sister Cities continued to run virtual exchanges since our students were unable to travel.

Fortunately, starting this January, we were up and running again with seven successful student and community exchanges. These programs would not be successful without the unwavering support of local schools and organizations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we’d like to thank the following: The Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Recreation Department, Snowmass Recreation Department, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Kenichi Restaurant, Brunelleschi Restaurant, Mountain Chalet, Bayer Museum, Aspen School District, Aspen Country Day School and Aspen Community School.

Thanks also goes out to our families who host students and delegates while they are here in Aspen.

We are grateful for our sponsors: The city of Aspen, Aspen Thrift Shop and Alpine Bank who so generously contribute to all of our programs.





The ongoing support of these local organizations helps us reach Aspen Sister Cities’ mission to share ideas and cultures through the international exchange of students and community members throughout Aspen and the greater Roaring Fork Valley.

Jill Sheeley

President Aspen Sister Cities

Betsy Ann Anastas

Vice President Aspen Sister Cities