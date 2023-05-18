Petrandis: Lest someone be upset, neighbors should suffer in silence

Letter to the editor

While I am sympathetic to the loss of trees in Audrey Ryan’s article, “Red Mountain homeowner finishes off most remaining trees that interrupted his view,” I also find her reporting to be meddling within the private affairs of an HOA.

This incites more animosity than already exists.

Our goal as community members should be that of diffusing disputes, not escalating them, which is what she and The Aspen Times, as her medium, are doing.

Shame on you both.

Kristine Petrandis





Snowmass Village