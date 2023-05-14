Palma: A difficult anniversary

Hi there, my name is Alejo Palma. I am 42 years old and an architect from Chile. I am writing this letter to the editor because I have a story to tell. (Sorry, my written English is getting rusty.)

Unfortunately, on May 22, 2022, my younger brother died in a car accident in Aspen (https://www.aspentimes.com/news/driver-dies-in-single-vehicle-accident-on-highway-82/)

He worked and lived on Aspen for over 15 years. He left a little daughter named Sophia (she is an American born).Now, she has almost 10 years old. On 2016 she got cancer and she survived. She had had a tough life since then.

Next Monday it will be the first anniversary of my brother´s death, and I will be there.

Alejo Palma





