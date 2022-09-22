Munoz: Sheriff works hard for us

Hello, I’m writing this letter to support current Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. I met him when I began working for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office about a year and a half ago.

During this time working for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, I have nothing but respect and the outmost gratitude for everything the sheriff and the department have done for me.

I recently had a kidney transplant, and the support I received was just unbelievable. Every interaction I have had with the sheriff has been pleasant, and he always made me feel more than just an employee.

He is a very dedicated person to the community, the county and also his staff. He works very hard to provide us with everything we need to keep us safe at our jobs and also to bring solutions to the problems we face here at Pitkin County.

Moises Munoz





Rifle