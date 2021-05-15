Vote Bertuglia, Gardner and Klesner for Holy Cross board

I am running for the Holy Cross Energy Northern district seat previously held by Adam Palmer of Eagle. Next week, ballots arrive in HCE member mailboxes for three board positions. Two incumbents, Kristen Bertuglia and Robert Gardner, are up for re-election and have shown great leadership on the board and receive my wholehearted endorsement. I ask for your vote for Adam’s seat to continue HCE’s environmental leadership and carry on his legacy for our community.

I have been integrating sustainably into my engineering career for more than 20 years and am so lucky to call Eagle home with my wife and children. Our communities were devastated this winter when we lost several of our leaders, friends and environmental advocates. There are very big shoes to fill but together Eagle and our neighbors are doing so.

I served in the USAF and was ingrained to act with integrity first and excellence through continual preparation. More recently as a professional engineer, I have integrated technology to plan and deliver efficient infrastructure and renewable energy on commercial and federal projects. Today, I masterplan Microsoft’s cloud, and similar to our power system, both must be sustainable, resilient, and affordable.

Holy Cross have enacted bold plans and been leaders in sustainability. I want to continue that journey by helping execute on the 100 by 30 plan to lead to 100% renewable power. Please keep an eye for the ballot and vote for Bertuglia, Gardner and Klesner in this upcoming HCE election.

Keith Klesner

Eagle