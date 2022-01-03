The good, the bad and the ugly of Aspen, Colorado
I’ve been sitting here for three hours trying to write the good, the bad and the ugly about Aspen. The bad and the ugly are so long I decided to pick a few from each.
The bad
— The dangerous podcast “Fire Starters For Jesus” going around the Aspen High School. Thank God for Elijah Golman’s attention to this matter and concern for the LBGT community.
— Losing both Dawn and Kati’s play groups.
— The lack of pursuing drug dealers and alcohol consumption.
— And not finding a 10 x 10 room for Jackie Long to do her magic.
The ugly
— The mega mansions.
— The conspicuous consumption and waste of our natural resources.
— The airport jets.
— Many of the people here!
The good
— The “old times”
— Cultural events – music and arts.
— Carolyn and Tom Moore’s generous rents.
— Pat Callahan’s commitment to AVSC for 40 years.
— The recent editorials by the longtime writers (loved Meredith Carroll’s uplifting story about Bob Dole).
— The beauty surrounding Aspen that can’t be ruined, I hope !
Closing quotes
— Carolyn Sackariason’s “What has Aspen Become?”
— Mick Ireland — “Is this town worth saving?” I say it is too late.
— Joanie Mitchell — “Pave Paradise And Put Up A Parking Lot”.
— Ruth Harrison — “The only thing truly green is money!”
Bye for now,
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The good, the bad and the ugly of Aspen, Colorado
I’ve been sitting here for three hours trying to write the good, the bad and the ugly about Aspen. The bad and the ugly are so long I decided to pick a few from each.