Thanks for the support, John Fisher

I read with delight Thursday your article about John Fisher, woodworking teacher at Aspen High School for the last 50 years (“John Fisher reflects on 50 years of teaching at Aspen High School”). John was very inspirational to my son, Christopher Erickson, from ninth- to 12th-grade at AHS (1997-2000). One of my son’s first projects at John’s class at AHS was a jewelry box for me, then a walnut inlaid wooden bowl that still sits on our coffee table, that guests always admire. Then came the wooden water ski for our family trips to Lake Powell, then the Frank Lloyd Wright looking folding chair.

John taught him carpentry and woodworking skills that landed him a job after college with my employer, Bob Mineo of Mineo Fine Homebuilders, enhancing his skills working on luxury homes in Aspen. Today, my son has his own business, Mammoth Woodworks in White Salmon, Washington. designing and building kitchen cabinets and furniture from reclaimed wood and hard woods in Washington.

Thank you John Fisher for teaching my son his life skills to earn him a handsome living and loving what he does.

Betty Ann Waltner

Aspen