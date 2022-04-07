Tale of two Aspens
Well, I’ve seen some “crap” since arriving in Aspen in 1961, and through these 61 years of evolution it has now come to the division of “locals” and the “money folks,” now known as “the duct tape folks” vs. “the diamond groups.”
Take notice, Mr. Bobby Mason, there’s one hell of a song to be written here! Rock on with “Duct Tape & Diamonds.”
Lee Dudley
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Wrongful profiteering
Allowing private multinational corporations to profit from causing major geophysical problems has become unacceptable and wrong.