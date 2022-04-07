Tale of two Aspens

Well, I’ve seen some “crap” since arriving in Aspen in 1961, and through these 61 years of evolution it has now come to the division of “locals” and the “money folks,” now known as “the duct tape folks” vs. “the diamond groups.”

Take notice, Mr. Bobby Mason, there’s one hell of a song to be written here! Rock on with “Duct Tape & Diamonds.”

Lee Dudley

Carbondale