Stop the madness
So, some thoughts about a couple Aspen street projects. First, as far as Park/Midland … have any of the people involved in this ever ridden the Hunter Creek bus in the winter? It’s barely wide enough for the bus and a truck as is … so they want to narrow the lanes and put a sidewalk in? The easiest and far cheaper solution would be to make Park one-way heading to Cooper and make Midland one-way going in the other direction.
As far as the core, losing spaces is just plain stupid. Unfortunately people don’t want to park on the fringes; they want to park as close as possible to where they’re going, and parallel parking? People can barely angle park properly. Also, the biggest problem as far as safety isn’t the cars, it’s the people walking in the street instead of the sidewalk and the people riding their bikes the wrong way on the one-way parts of Galena and Cooper streets. I’ve been witnessing this shit show all summer from my perch at work. Stop over-engineering everything and look for simpler solutions!
Michael Wechsler
Aspen
Aspen sticks it to the construction trade
Really! According to the article in the Times on Tuesday, if a construction company needs three parking spaces for 150 days, that calculates out to $45,000. See, the construction industry pays $100 a day for…