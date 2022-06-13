Liberals are tolerant except when they are not

Sometimes it’s hard for us common folk who lack the mental capacity and inner monologue to justify morally bankrupt hypocrisy. This week has offered some incredible snapshots into the psyche of modern-day “tolerant” liberalism, which is rooted in self-righteous confirmation bias and outright hypocrisy.

A person was arrested on his way to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court justice. The outrage should be loud on both sides. Unfortunately, our current president and his staff encouraged this kind of violence despite their attempts recently to spin that they didn’t. Imagine if Trump encouraged people to go to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s house?

Funny to see Dick Cheney’s daughter now is a fan-favorite of the 2020’s left. Remember how evil we were told her father was throughout the early 2000s? Interesting side note: I agree with early 2000s liberals here. He is terrible, and I struggle to see how his daughter wouldn’t share similar views. I’m sure investigations are underway for all the small businesses across America that were destroyed by riots in 2020.

Lastly, I’ve seen lots of discussions about “protecting children” in light of the tragedy in Texas. Lots of the same voices claiming to care about children now were the ones who cheered on the psychological and emotional damage done by lockdowns and masks. Remember “trust the science” unless it reveals minimal impact from the actual virus and significant damage from the policies in place to “protect” against it.

While we are on the subject of children and science: I’ve yet to get a clear explanation of how a child can fundamentally lack the mental development to make rational decisions about drinking, smoking, driving or joining the military, but when it comes to determining gender, that is a decision a child as young as 5 is equipped to make?





It’s hard sometimes to keep straight what is acceptable thought, who is banned, what science should be trusted and who is allowed to be attacked.

“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.”

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale