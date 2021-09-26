Letter-writer off mark on vaccine points

John Jacobs really must do more research and a better job of documenting when he writes a letter to the editor (“Issue with proof of vaccine upon entry”, Sept. 23). As a board-certified immunologist, I understand that science is the basis of evidence-based medicine. John’s letter shows that he doesn’t understand that. Let us look at the other misinformation in his letter.

1. He said the Aspen City Council says you can’t be admitted to Wheeler or Belly Up if you have a negative COVID-19 test. What the Aspen City Council really said is you can’t be admitted if you ONLY have a negative COVID-19 test and haven’t been vaccinated. His statement was false.

2. He is concerned that vaccinated people have the same amount of virus in their nasal passages as unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people with COVID-19 can have the virus in their nasal passages, but where is the evidence that they have the same amount as unvaccinated people? I didn’t see that on the CDC website.

3. He states a vaccine-only policy is blatantly political. He’s wrong again; a vaccine-only policy isn’t political. It is science based.

4. He states, “The policy also ignores natural immunity, which according to every peer-reviewed study … provides more durable protection than just the vaccine.” This couldn’t be further from the truth. The CDC recommends that everyone who gets COVID-19 should follow up with a vaccination, as the natural immunity may not last very long.





Michael P. Pacin, M.D.

Aspen/Miami