Kudos & Kindness: How to help Ukraine; Ascendigo thanks supporters; remembering Trip; Thrift Shop generosity

We can help Ukraine

Our little valley has big hearts! Please help the people of Ukraine.

— unitedhelpukraine.org 501(c)(3) tax deductible charity

— HelpUkraineTogether.com.

Many options on this site how to support Ukraine with humanitarian, medical and refugee help and direct military aid.

Slava Ukraini!





Paul Marks

Aspen

Valley rallies behind Ascendigo Blue Aspen

On Feb. 19, Ascendigo hosted the 11th annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen, our signature fundraising event. It was a resounding success and we have immense gratitude for those who helped make it happen.

It was fantastic to gather in the ballroom of the Hotel Jerome to enjoy a fun evening of delicious food and cocktails, as well as a very successful live auction and paddle raise. This year’s entertainment featured Moe Dixon, a masterful musician and songwriter. DJ Tenza finished the night but not before an energetic crowd got down and boogied!

As one of Aspen’s premier charity events, Ascendigo Blue Aspen raises funds so we can help those living with autism build life skills and find meaning, purpose and connection. Our mission is to elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations. We have deep gratitude for the caring, hardworking, thoughtful, creative and determined host committee, staff and volunteers, as well as the attendees who helped make Ascendigo Blue Aspen a spectacular event. The Roaring Fork Valley community also deserves strong praise for welcoming and accepting our participants by providing culturally enriching activities, jobs, volunteer opportunities and other support to our program participants.

Special thanks to Cathers Home, Lugano Diamonds, Sentient Jet, Rolls Royce Motor Cars, Aspen Magazine, The Aspen Times, Weber Boxer Group, The Little Nell Hotel Group and the many other sponsors and donors who contributed to our success. We look forward to shattering expectations again next year when celebrate our 12th annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen. Mark your calendars for Feb. 20, 2023. We hope to see you there!

Dan Richardson

Carbondale

*****

Remembering Trip Dodson

Our valley has recently lost one of its great characters.

Arthur A Dodson III, “Trip,” left his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, and moved to our valley to pursue his passion for hunting and fishing. He soon became a favorite guide with Taylor Creek in Basalt.

One day, years ago while on a float with Gifford Maytham, we took Trip along for the ride. As we rounded the bend into Carbondale, a large angry Canada goose swept down and started viciously attacking Trip. He valiantly fought the bird off with his fly rod but the whole scenario was so hilarious that we all fell into the bottom of the boat in gales of laughter!

Dear Trip, rest in peace. I hope there are no geese in heaven.

Cheryl Towning

Aspen

*****

Thank you, Thrift Shop

Even though the Aspen Thrift Shop has been closed through much of the pandemic, they still manage to support our local nonprofits.

I am so grateful for their continuous support of my science program, Science In Schools. which serves almost all the elementary school children from Aspen to Glenwood. Science is so important and can be so much fun if presented in the right way. I am pleased to say that the students in our valley are so excited to learn and experience science first hand. Once again, thank you, ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop!

Bruce Gabow

Basalt