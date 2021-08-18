It’s Aspen Mountain’s turn

Dear skiers,

How lucky we are to be part of such an incredible community — a community of like-minded people who love the sport of skiing, love the terrain on Aspen Mountain and love the incredible rich history of the mountain. Many of us are rightfully grateful on a daily basis for what Aspen Mountain is and what it can become. Looking forward is always in our best interests.

The past is full of valuable lessons, learnings and “road maps” for the future; we need to respect and use this history while charting for the future. The proposed expansion of Pandora’s on Aspen Mountain includes all of these aspects.

Aspen Mountain started with one chair and a handful of runs. Subsequently, additional lifts were built and new trails were cut to accommodate additional skiers and varying levels of abilities. The one constant to Aspen Mountain has been its ability to always provide extraordinary skiing day-in-and-day-out since opening in 1946.

The opportunity to continue this tradition is once again upon us with the potential expansion into Pandora’s. Buttermilk created West Buttermilk and Tiehack to make the “best beginner mountain in the world” even better. Highlands opened the Highland Bowl, which created terrain that is as good and challenging as any skiing in North America. Snowmass created the Cirque to excite and tempt the best. Aspen Mountain can now add terrain that will be on par with what has been added over the years to our other mountains and provide an even better on-mountain experience than is currently available.

Aspen has always been the gold standard in skiing. Let’s keep it this way as we look to the future — a future filled with deep snow, fresh tracks and smiles running ear-to-ear as we descend the steep and the deep. Please support the Pandora expansion.

John Bucksbaum

Aspen