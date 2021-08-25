For the love of skiing, open Pandora’s on Aspen Mountain
The following is an open letter to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
It will come as no surprise to those I know in the valley, and those who know me, that I am in full support of the proposed expansion of ski terrain into the Pandora’s zone on Ajax. I have been inspired by that terrain for 25 years and am thoroughly convinced it will be a world-class addition for our locals and visitors alike; a wonderful addition to our already world-class skiing experience at Aspen/Snowmass.
I have read all the letters, all the editorials, and respect and appreciate both sides. I have been inspired by the words of many life-long locals, namely Lo Semple, Jeffrey Gorsuch and Wiley Maple, to single out a few. I would also point out what an incredible job the artists normally know as “Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands Trail Crews” have done to create next level ski experiences in our forests. ( Canopy Cruiser, Lucky Find, Bingo, and G0 to name a few) I can’t wait to see what these wizards of tree skiing have in store for us on the east side of Richmond Ridge.
Embrace the fact that we are a ski town, and great skiing is good for everyone. It always has been.
Chris Davenport
Old Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen needs to walk the environmental walk
As a 40-year resident, the past 25 years as an instructor/guide, I have a special love and appreciation for this incredibly beautiful, one-of-a-kind area east of Aspen. Therefore, I don’t support the Pandora’s expansion into…