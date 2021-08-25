For the love of skiing, open Pandora’s on Aspen Mountain

The following is an open letter to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.

It will come as no surprise to those I know in the valley, and those who know me, that I am in full support of the proposed expansion of ski terrain into the Pandora’s zone on Ajax. I have been inspired by that terrain for 25 years and am thoroughly convinced it will be a world-class addition for our locals and visitors alike; a wonderful addition to our already world-class skiing experience at Aspen/Snowmass.

I have read all the letters, all the editorials, and respect and appreciate both sides. I have been inspired by the words of many life-long locals, namely Lo Semple, Jeffrey Gorsuch and Wiley Maple, to single out a few. I would also point out what an incredible job the artists normally know as “Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands Trail Crews” have done to create next level ski experiences in our forests. ( Canopy Cruiser, Lucky Find, Bingo, and G0 to name a few) I can’t wait to see what these wizards of tree skiing have in store for us on the east side of Richmond Ridge.

Embrace the fact that we are a ski town, and great skiing is good for everyone. It always has been.

Chris Davenport

Old Snowmass