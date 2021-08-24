Bigger isn’t better with Pandora’s expansion

Dear Pitkin County commissioners,

Please do not rezone the Pandora’s section of Aspen Mountain from Rural and Remote to Ski Recreation. This would set a bad precedent. It would encourage more challenges to the Rural and Remote zoning as well as other types of zoning. You would be changing the zoning from Rural and Remote to allow the cutting down of trees and the construction of metal towers. Developers would see your willingness to change this zoning because of slick marketing as a road map to build other projects.

The Pandora’s area of Aspen Mountain has great backcountry skiing. It has steep terrain with tight tree lines. The backcountry feel goes away if Aspen Skiing Co. is allowed to expand into this area. Tight tree lines will be gladed. Steep terrain will be bumped out before the end of the first day. Great skiing will become good skiing available to more people. Will adding Pandora’s make Aspen’s world class-skiing more world class?

Jim Klein

Aspen