Iola: Big year for Buddy Program

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As the president of the board of directors for the Buddy Program, I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization! 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the locally-created mentoring program and the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community.

We’ve heard it from parents, youth-serving organizations, educators, and the community at large that the need for mentoring in Glenwood exists.

We also know mentoring works. It results in better social and emotional outcomes for local youth. It results in youth who are more engaged and who aspire to pursue education and careers with passion and excitement … who have a trusted adult with whom they can share those aspirations and dreams! Mentors are a critical piece of the community fabric.

In addition to being the president of the board of directors, I’m also a big buddy. I’ve seen what mentoring can do for a child, first-hand. And, there’s no denying this valley’s youth deserve our best effort to support them. Mentoring can help youth as they go through challenging life transitions, including dealing with stressful changes at home or transitioning to adulthood.

In this community, there is no such thing as “someone else’s child.” We’re all in this together. January is National Mentoring Month. Let’s get to work.





Contact the Buddy Program at buddyprogram.org or 970-920-2130 to see how you can get involved.

Mark Iola

Aspen