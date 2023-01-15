Emmer: Uh, huh

I’m in favor of free enterprise. People should make as much as they can. The super-strivers drive the economy. But people who have too much should have to give it up. Here’s why.

Ninety-nine percent of people with a boatload of money use it to undermine the USA. To support the patriotic 1% isn’t worth permitting the 99% to destroy the country.

All wealth over some ceiling should be confiscated. Could be $100 million, $500 million. Certainly more than a billion. The government would only waste the money. There’s plenty of work to do fixing a corrupt federal government. But it’s better not to leave the money in the hands of people who want to install a system that favors only them at the expense of the folks.

Imagine if Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates couldn’t buy elections or force shutdowns and unhealthy mandatory injections. Imagine if the uber-wealthy couldn’t buy members of Congress and judges.

Of course, I should be exempt from any confiscation.





Maurice Emmer

Aspen