Colby: What makes dandelions great

Letter to the editor

Dandelion Day is upon us, and every child’s favorite flower carpets our yards and farmlands. Aren’t you glad?

Dandelions are not only lovely to behold, but they also provide a critical source of both nectar (carbohydrates) and pollen (protein) for honeybees and our native pollinators. Deer and elk like to eat them.

Without dandelions, honeybees can and do starve. Bees emerge from winter with their honey stores largely depleted. They need to make more. Since they don’t make honey in cool weather, then snow, rain, or cold during the dandelion bloom can spell trouble for the little darlings.

The more dandelions, the better. Gardeners, dandelions are not your enemies. They’re your friends — useful plants that are easy to grow. You can do your part by refraining from poisoning them or digging them up or mowing them.

Why does your yard or garden have to look like the centerfold in one of those stupid garden magazines? Relax! Instead of obsessing over how to get rid of dandelions, help Mother Earth, and leave them alone.





OK, Dandelion Day is Saturday in Carbondale at Sopris Park. The forecast looks good. See you there.

Ed Colby

Colby Farms Honey, New Castle