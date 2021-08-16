Obituary: Virginia Pearce

Virginia Pearce

November 20, 1940 – June 29, 2021

Cora Virginia Pearce, age 77, passed away in her home in Aspen on June 28, 2021 after courageously battling cancer for many years. Virginia was born on November 20, 1943 in Santa Monica, California to Samuel Barnett and Corinne Winn Pearce. Virginia first came to Aspen on a skiing trip which led to others and eventually to living here full time in the 1990’s to enjoy Aspen’s beautiful seasons and people.

Virginia loved being a mother and was devoted to her son, Samuel Roscoe Karl Keltner, and step-children, Kurt and Kathleen. Her warm and loving personality also made her a favorite with her nephew and nieces and others around her. In fact, from a poll of local readers sponsored by the Aspen Times in 2006, Virginia was put on a list of “Aspen’s Best People”. She left us the legacy of her example of caring service, friendship, faith in God and a cheerful attitude in spite of the many challenges that she faced including the early death of her son and her decades-long fight with breast cancer.

Virginia supported the arts in Aspen in many ways. This included serving on the boards of Les Dames d’Aspen, the Aspen Music Festival and School, and as a founder and board member of Theater Masters. She was a regular at the Theater Aspen shows and loved going to the performances at the Aspen Music Festival. The 4th of July concerts were probably her favorite ones. As a guest conductor for those concerts a few times, dressed in red, white and blue, she would happily lead the orchestra in a Sousa march or other patriotic song. Virginia also served on the local board of the Susan G Komen Foundation and as a volunteer for the U.S. Forest Service.

Virginia was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many volunteer teaching and leadership positions. Her favorite position was as president of the Young Women’s organization, teaching and mentoring the girls aged 12-18.

Virginia was an avid skier who liked to ski pretty fast. She also loved to play bridge. Her nephew and nieces have fond memories of playing with her when they were young, and she continued to enjoy playing throughout her life. When board members of the Aspen Valley Medical Foundation auctioned off their services to raise money, she chose to teach bridge. Virginia loved to be with friends and family and was a gracious hostess with a fun sense of humor.

Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Sam, her parents, Sam and Corinne, and her sisters, Carey and Corinne. She is survived by her nephew, Derrin, her nieces, Laurel and Sabrina, and many grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on August 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Moore Drive, Aspen CO 81611. A graveside service was held in Inglewood, California on July 17, 2021.