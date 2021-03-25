Obituary: Tom Weir

Tom Weir

Provided Photo

Tom Weir

July 10, 1945 – November 1, 2020

Thomas (Tom) Weir, age 75, of Glenwood Springs Colorado, loving husband, father and grandfather died November 1, 2020.

Tom Weir was born July 10, 1945 in Ontario Oregon to Virgil and Betty Weir. He grew up in La Grande Oregon. He graduated from eastern Oregon State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1968. He was married to Joni for 46 years. They raised one daughter Mandi.

Tom and Joni owned The Candlestick Maker in Glenwood Springs for 27 years. He was a Lion and Elk and a very active volunteer for both organizations. He enjoyed playing racquet ball, pin trading, fishing and doing crossword puzzles.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Virgil, mother Betty, brother Sid and sister Susie. He is survived by his wife Joni, daughter Mandi, sister Rosalie Gibson and three grandsons Skylar Huffaker, Cary Ebeler and Griffin Ebeler. Due to COVID restrictions and Tom’s request no funeral will be held.