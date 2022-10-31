Obituary: Robert “Wyatt” Wheeler

Robert "Wyatt" Wheeler

Provided Photo

January 22, 1995 – October 25, 2022

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved Son, Wyatt Wheeler, passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 27.

Wyatt was born in Royal Oak, Michigan with his twin brother, Gannon, on January 22, 1995. When Wyatt was six, the family moved to Aspen, Colorado where he attended Aspen Country Day School. At 12-years old, Wyatt and his twin brother became the inspiration for an award-winning children’s book series, written by their mother and Keith Hemstreet, titled, Travels with Gannon & Wyatt. During this time, Wyatt co-founded a literacy non-profit, the Youth Exploration Society, and continued his work with JP Hall Children’s Charities, where he had volunteered each Christmas since he was a boy. After graduating from Aspen High School in 2013, Wyatt pursued a college degree at Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with a minor in Business in 2017. At TCU, Wyatt was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He returned to Aspen to start his career, getting his Real Estate Broker’s license and working for Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018. After four years in the real estate business, Wyatt decided to further his education and enrolled in TCU’s Neeley School of Business MBA program, and was on pace to graduate in the spring of 2023. This past summer, Wyatt and his brother participated in an internship at their family business, Enterprise Electronics, working in the automotive industry, which was one of Wyatt’s many passions.

Wyatt was thankful every day for the beautiful blessing of his home, Four Peaks Ranch, which he graciously shared and explored with his friends and family. What is most important about Wyatt’s life is how many people he touched. He had a gentle, disarming nature, a smile that would light up any room, a pure heart that could comfort anyone in despair, and a quick intellect with a hilarious sense of humor, but he never took himself too seriously. From a young age, Wyatt was a selfless individual that would put other peoples’ needs above his own. That genuine humility was a defining trait that brought him lots of love and adoration over his lifetime.

Wyatt, your radiant spirit will forever shine in the hearts of all you have touched. You will be loved and missed everyday by your father Tom, mother Patti, brother Gannon, Aunt Michaelon (Bob Olsen, Morgan & Erin), Aunt Lisa Huzella (Michael, James & Thomas), Aunt Peggy (Johnny Romero, Brenda, Karen, Michael), Aunt Mary Ann Hines (Julie & Carl), Aunt Pamela Gause (William & Kimberly), multitudes of cousins, your loving dog Abby, adoring Tori Morris, and so many others that will forever be part of Wyatt’s memory. Wyatt has been welcomed to Heaven’s gates by his loving grandparents, uncles and aunts, and friends that have gone before him.

Wyatt’s memorial services will be held Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th, at Crossroads Church, 726 West Francis St., Aspen, CO 81611 Phone: 970-925-7828

A viewing will be held for the family on Friday, November 4 from 4:00–5:00 PM, with guests welcomed from 5:00–7:00 PM

Wyatt’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 AM, with a reception at the Hotel Jerome immediately following.