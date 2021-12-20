Obituary: Mary “Joanne” Stumpf

July 13, 1943 – December 14, 2021

Mary “Joanne” Stumpf, 78, of Broomfield, CO, passed away on December 14, 2021, in Lafayette, CO. Joanne was born in Rockford, IL, to Walter and Helen Knoll on July 13, 1943.

Joanne went to high school in Fullerton, CA, and graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Joanne worked for Lutheran Hospital in Mesa, AZ, and for the Mesa Public Schools in Arizona providing OT services. She was passionate about serving others, loved God and Jesus dearly, was a dedicated mother, and a great friend. Joanne loved volunteering and sharing her faith and spent a great amount of time in prayer. She was very involved with the Families of Nazareth Movement. Joanne is survived by her children Sharon Benton, Julie Fadden, and Richard Stumpf; their spouses Todd Benton, Mathew Fadden, and Heather Hicks Stumpf; her grandchildren Danielle, Joshua, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Quinn, and Daley; and her brothers Jim and Larry Knoll. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Helen Knoll and brother John Knoll.

A funeral service will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Chapel on December 22, 2021 at 11:30am and a rosary service will be held there on December 21, 2021 at 6pm with a viewing and visitation from 5-8pm. A burial service will follow at the Snowmass Village Cemetery once the weather permits. Snowmass was felt to be the most appropriate place for her committal for many reasons: her son and daughter live in the valley; she loved the mountains and raised her children there; she was an active community member volunteering countless hours to Roaring Fork Valley organizations including The Lions Club & 4-H; she participated regularly in retreats at St. Benedict’s Monastery; and she was instrumental in the vision and early development of the Interfaith Chapel of Snowmass Village. Memorial donations may be made by check to:

St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church

135 Pine St, Central City, CO 80427

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of Joanne’s friends & family who have spent time in prayer and shared kind words, memories, love, and support of their mom and grandma.