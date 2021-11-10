Obituary: James William DeBerge
June 14, 1947 – October 22, 2021
James William DeBerge died peacefully after a short illness on October 22, 2021. He was the proud father of two sons, Joshua (T’Lisa) ) and Caleb and the cherished grandfather of four. Born in 1947 on Flag Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was the dear son of the late Joseph and Sophia DeBerge and the brother of Peter, John, David, Mary Krevans and the late Joanne Costigan. He was a resident of Colorado for most of his adult life.
Jim, also known as “Big Jim” ” loved his family, life, his country and the mountains. He served in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, served as a firefighter in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and served the people of Pitkin County as a Detention Deputy. His love of adventure included cross country biking, skiing, and travel. His dedication to his faith and church was apparent in many volunteer activities as well as his teaching at the school of the Cornerstone Church in Basalt, Colorado.
He was a kind and gentle soul who often filled a room with his hearty laugh and considered everyone he ever met to be a friend.
Jim will be buried at The Grand Junction Military Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to:
Sons : Joshua & Caleb DeBerge
890 3rd St Meeker CO 81641
Jims Church :Trinity Reformed Church
5033 County Road 335 Space 400
New Castle CO 81647
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User