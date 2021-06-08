Obituary: Heather Morrow

Heather Morrow

Provided Photo

Celebration of

Life June 13 at John Denver Sanctuary

Heather Morrow

April 6, 1972 – May 12, 2021

Friends and family of our beloved Heather Morrow are invited to gather at John Denver Sanctuary at 3 p.m. Sunday June 13, 2021 in Aspen to celebrate her extraordinary life, followed by a reception with dancing at Jimmy’s restaurant at 5 p.m. (Due to capacity limits at Jimmy’s, please RSVP at rdccaspen@gmail.com if you plan to attend the reception).

A world class tango dancer and instructor, Heather lived in Aspen for over two decades, teaching tango, salsa and swing throughout the Valley and choreographed wedding dances for numerous couples. Heather was also a yoga instructor, relationship counselor, substitute teacher, mother and chocolatier. She worked with Lead for Love, taught at the Aspen Middle School, ACES and flew performance kites around the world.

Heather suffered a freak accident in Florida nearly two years ago, while training for a professional kiting show, and eventually succumbed to the head injuries she sustained.

Heather is survived by her son, Luca Morrow-Yeager, aged 18, of Aspen, her mother, Joanna Belmont of Basalt, her father Bob Morrow of Big Pine Key, Florida, her partner Gregor Johannes, and countless friends and family across the world.