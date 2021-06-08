Obituary: Heather Morrow
Life June 13 at John Denver Sanctuary
Heather Morrow
April 6, 1972 – May 12, 2021
Friends and family of our beloved Heather Morrow are invited to gather at John Denver Sanctuary at 3 p.m. Sunday June 13, 2021 in Aspen to celebrate her extraordinary life, followed by a reception with dancing at Jimmy’s restaurant at 5 p.m. (Due to capacity limits at Jimmy’s, please RSVP at rdccaspen@gmail.com if you plan to attend the reception).
A world class tango dancer and instructor, Heather lived in Aspen for over two decades, teaching tango, salsa and swing throughout the Valley and choreographed wedding dances for numerous couples. Heather was also a yoga instructor, relationship counselor, substitute teacher, mother and chocolatier. She worked with Lead for Love, taught at the Aspen Middle School, ACES and flew performance kites around the world.
Heather suffered a freak accident in Florida nearly two years ago, while training for a professional kiting show, and eventually succumbed to the head injuries she sustained.
Heather is survived by her son, Luca Morrow-Yeager, aged 18, of Aspen, her mother, Joanna Belmont of Basalt, her father Bob Morrow of Big Pine Key, Florida, her partner Gregor Johannes, and countless friends and family across the world.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User