Obituary: Edward Randall Hudson Jr.

Edward Randall

Hudson Jr.

June 23, 2021

Fort Worth, Texas – Edward Randall Hudson, Jr, a beloved husband, devoted father and revered grandfather, died from complications due to Alzheimer’s on June 23, 2021.

Ed lived a life full of love, friendship, and generous service. His steadfast moral compass and excellent judgment were invaluable to the many people, and organizations, he cared deeply about in both Fort Worth, TX and Aspen, CO.

Though educated as a lawyer, Ed worked his entire life as an oilman. He was a masterful and renowned collector of contemporary art and Mexican folk art masks. He also loved ranching, physics, and growing world class peonies in his Colorado garden.

In 1959, Ed married the love of his life, Ann Frasher Hudson. They were married for 62 years and had two children, Randall and Frasher.

Ed was a passionate snow skier, finally hanging up his skis in his 80th year. When skiing, he never failed to burn just enough calories to justify an apple strudel dessert after lunch at Bonnies on Ajax. He was fond of saying that his most cherished days on the ski mountain were those spent with his children and grandchildren.

Ed was born July 24, 1934 in Fort Worth, TX. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, earned a J. D. from Harvard Law School, and earned a Ranch Management Degree from Texas Christian University. In 1960, he joined his father and uncle at Hudson & Hudson, an independent oil production company focused on southeastern New Mexico. In 1987, Ed, along with Ann, Randall and Frasher, formed Javelina Partners.

Ed gave generously of his time and resources to many non-profit organizations. He served on the board of all of the following institutions: Kimbell Art Foundation; Burnett Foundation; Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Aspen Art Museum; Aspen Institute; Aspen Center for Physics; Foundation for Art Preservation in Embassies; The American Council for Cultural Policy; Whitney Museum of American Art; J. Paul Getty Trust; National Gallery of Art; University of Texas at Austin; Mary Couts Burnett Trust; Art International; Public Communication Foundation for North Texas; Fort Worth Zoological Association; Fort Worth Opera Association; Fort Worth Country Day; St. Joseph Hospital Development Foundation; and Radiation & Medical Research Foundation of Southwest.

Ed held the following government appointments: United States Information Agency; Texas Commission for the Arts and Humanities; National Endowment for the Arts.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ann Frasher Hudson; son, E. Randall Hudson III and wife, Carolyn; daughter, Frasher Hudson Pergande and husband, John; 5 grandchildren; brother, William A. Hudson II and wife, Betty; and 2 nieces.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to any of the following, or the charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated: Aspen Center for Physics; Fort Worth Country Day; Whitney Museum of American Art; Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Kimbell Art Museum.