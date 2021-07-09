Obituary: Christina Pearson

Christina Pearson

October 5, 1921 – June 24, 2021

Christina Cecelia Pearson passed away June 24, 2021 in San Luis Obispo at the age of 99. She was a resident at the Avila Senior Living since 2010. She was always known to her friends as Tina or TiTi.

Christina was born in Fresno, California on October 5, 1921. Her father and mother Michael and Angelina DiMuccio moved to Hanford to raise their five children, Frank, Josephine, Nicholas, Salvador and Christina. Prior to Hanford, Michael got his start selling fresh produce and eventually started Hanford Bottling and Distributing Company and manufactured his soft drinks under the name of MIKCO Beverages.

Tina met her future husband A. Hugo Pearson, in Hanford while he was stationed at Lemoore Navel Airbase. They were married in Wala Wala Washington and moved to Stanford while Hugo attended law school after the WWII.

She left Hanford in 1976 and moved to the central coast in Morro Bay and Avila Beach. In 2004 she moved to Carbondale, Colorado to be closer to family, and decided to move back to the more moderate central coast climate of San Luis Obispo, in 2010.

She had a full life of family, art and travel and was content with her 99 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and siblings, her husband Hugo and son Kirk.

She is survived by son Mark Pearson and wife Laura and children Sara and Eva of Carbondale, Colorado; Daughter-in-law Mary Pearson of Atascadero, California; Grandson Matthew Pearson, wife Angie and children Rocco and Ian of Eureka, California; and granddaughter Grace Southern, husband Ivar and children Christina and William of Gold Beach, Oregon

She requested there be no service and will be interned next to her son Kirk Alan Pearson at the Atascadero Cemetery in California.