Obituary: Charles & Jeanne Unternahrer

Charles & Jeanne Unternahrer

Provided Photo

Charles & Jeanne Unternahrer

September 4, 2020 – November 2, 2020

Charlie and Jeanne Unternahrer passed from this physical world on September 4th and November 2nd, 2020, respectively. They had been married almost 59 years and were inseparable.

Our father was born in Ramoos, Switzerland in 1931, and he immigrated to the USA in his 20’s with a determination to create a new life here doing something he loved–skiing!. He quickly got hired at the Hart Ski Company where he worked for over 40 years, eventually serving as Vice President.

Skiing, along with his family, were his greatest loves. Charlie was a fixture on Aspen Mountain. Everyone knew Charlie as the happy, tan, Swiss with a ready smile and a bounce in his step. Our father lived for adventures, and having fun was his motto in life.

Our mother was a New Yorker through and through. She was born in Jackson Heights, New York in 1927. She worked for many years with doctors in NYC researching the effects and possible therapeutic uses of LSD. She loved her job and her beloved city.

Our parents met on a group ski trip to Lake Placid in 1959. When my father saw my mom for the first time he said to his friends “I am going to marry that woman” and sure enough he did. On that trip my dad was her ski instructor and taught my mother to love skiing as much as he did.

They were devoted parents to my sister and I, and they were head over heels in love with their grand daughter, Solei, who joined our family in 2006. My father would proudly push Solei in her stroller all through Aspen. He was so proud of his new Guatemalan grand daughter and our mother was in heaven having such a joyful and loving spirit to adore.

We were blessed to be living with our parents the last 6 months of their lives and held their hands as they passed into their next adventure. We often told them that they were the best parents in the entire world, and we know for sure that we were the luckiest children on earth to have their love. They told us they loved us every day and my mom would always say “I love you so much our hearts can touch”.

My mom and dad always made people feel loved when they saw them. They had kind hearts and brought smiles to those who knew them. Thank you to all their friends and our friends who showed them such kindness all these years. We are forever grateful.

We would be grateful if anyone wants to share a happy memory of our parents. You can email us at happyawareness@yahoo.com

Please eat a Toblerone in their memory. It would make them so happy!

Mom and Dad—we love you so much our hearts can touch! Love, Jackie, Karen & Solei