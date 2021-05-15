Obituary: Bill Drueding

Bill Drueding

Provided Photo

Bill Drueding

July 3, 1943 – April 21, 2021

Bill Drueding, an Aspen resident since 1973, died on April 21st after a recent illness. He was born in Bucks County Pennsylvania and graduated from Bensalem High School in 1961. The legend of Bill Drueding began at the University of Delaware where he was a football star with Blue Hens and a member of the undefeated 1963 National Championship team before graduating in 1965. After college Bill worked in sales for several years with Lehigh Portland Cement in the Philadelphia area. In 1973 he travelled West and discovered Aspen.

He decided Aspen would be his home and he never left, having various jobs in town including the Aspen police force and the Zoning Enforcement officer for the City. He had an easy-going nature and big heart, with many friends in Aspen. For many years, his blue camper van was an iconic symbol in front of the Ute City Banks or on Cemetery Lane. His rugged leading man looks, and big laugh got plenty of attention. Also, to a whole generation of campers, he was known as Uncle Bill.

Bill is survived by his sons Dr. Thomas Drueding (Boston) and Samuel Lee Drueding (Wyoming), brothers Robert, Anthony, Bernard, Richard, and sister Katherine Shaffer. He was predeceased by his brother James.