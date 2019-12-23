Nancy Newcomet Clow Odén passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at Hope Hospice, Ft. Myers, Florida, at the age of 87 after a long battle with COPD, surrounded by family and friends.

Nancy was born in Chicago and grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late James Beach Clow and Louise Newcomet Clow. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Robert R. Odén and her brother James C. Clow. She is survived her children; Dr. Louise Edwards, Boyd Edwards (Tina McKenna), Beach Edwards (Katy Pytte) and Lisbeth Odén; grandchildren Zackary Odén (David Martinez), Kaela Edwards (Anthony Paulo) and Aubrey Edwards; sister’s in law Susan Merwin and Nancy Lehnert and her cousin, Rex Spiller.

Nancy attended Miss Porter’s School and Vassar College. After school she lived in Lake Forest with her first husband H. Boyd Edwards Jr., then moved to Morristown, New Jersey. There she was the president of The Morristown Mental Health Association and a board member of the National Mental Health Association. She fought against housing discrimination in Harding Township and contributed to saving The Great Swamp from development. She also sang as member of the choir at St. Peters Church in Morristown.

In 1964 Nancy moved to Aspen, Colorado, where she met and married Dr. Robert R. Odén. Among her many accomplishments in Aspen, she was a board member of the Music Associates of Aspen and later became a lifetime trustee. Additionally, she was the head of the Fred O. Lane Lemonade Stand and was a founding, then emeritus member of Aspen Community Theatre. She loved being both on and off stage in their many productions. Nancy was also significantly involved in the World Cup Winternational Ski Races for several decades, originally serving as the official timekeeper of early Roach Cup races then moving on to be part of the Winternational Organizing Committee and Chief of Credentials. She often generously housed many US Ski Team racers in her home. In 2011 she won the Greg Mace Award for Volunteer Service for having served more than 20 years as the volunteer director of the Aspen Music Festival “Fred O. Lane” Lemonade Stand which raised money for scholarships and fellowships for hundreds of Aspen Music Festival students. Nancy was elected, with her husband Robert, to the Aspen Hall of Fame in 1996.

She and Robert also lived on Captiva Island, Florida, in her family home, built in 1957, where they were very involved in the community, including The Chapel by the Sea, the ABC Sale and the Captiva Island Yacht Club. Nancy enjoyed shelling on Captiva, a tradition she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Nancy is also fondly remembered for her passion for penguins.

In her final days, Nancy asked that we include her immense gratitude to Kent Hill, Brenda Cosentino, Cindy Powers and Holly Bowers for their loving kindness and care during her last years.

In lieu of flowers, please commemorate her life by contributing to either Clow-Oden Scholarship Fund., C/O Aspen Music Festival and School, 2 Music School Rd, Aspen, CO 81611, CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, P.O. Box 150, Sanibel, FL 33957 or Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at The Chapel by The Sea, Captiva Island, Florida, this spring and at the Aspen Chapel in Aspen this summer. Dates to be announced.