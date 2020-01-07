Charles Butler

Charles F Butler Jr, 63, of Colorado, formerly of Easton MA, died December 13, 2019 at Denver Health Center in Colorado. Born September 12, 1956 in Cambridge to the late Charles and Marie (Barry) Butler, he was raised in Brockton and Easton. Charlie is predeceased by his sister Maureen Butler L’Heureux and is survived by his other 5 siblings: Katherine Mattson of Dennis, David Butler of Brockton, Paul Butler of Silt, CO, Sheila Butler of Marina del Rey, CA., and John Butler of West Bridgewater as well as many loving relatives. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School and continued his education to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Stonehill College. Charlie will forever be remembered as a very kind and caring person, who always did thoughtful things for others. In lieu of flowers please consider doing a random act of kindness in honor of Charlie.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend services on Saturday, January 11 at the Chapel of Mary, Stonehill College, 124 Belmont Street, Easton, MA. A gathering of friends and family at 10:00 a.m. will be followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Mary.

